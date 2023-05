MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The situation in Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) is critical for the Ukrainian armed forces, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said on Saturday.

"The situation is critical," she wrote on her Telegram channel about the situation in Artyomovsk.

On Saturday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that assault detachments were still engaged in combat operations to liberate Artyomovsk’s western districts.