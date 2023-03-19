Putin on Ukrainian troops’ actions in Mariupol: "That's not the way normal people do it"

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the actions of the Ukrainian troops, which mined medical facilities in Mariupol, saying that it is "not the way normal people do it."

Russian President visited the city together with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, inspecting new residential quarters among other things. Deputy PM said that he visited the hospital right after the city’s liberation and witnessed with his own eyes that refugees lived, patients remained and surgeries were performed in adjacent buildings. "All medical equipment was mined," he noted.

"That's not the way normal people do it," Putin said.

Considerable efforts on the city’s reconstruction are underway now. Presenting new residential quarters to Putin, Khusnullin stressed that people already live in new finished flats, with social infrastructure being developed, roads being constructed and repaired.