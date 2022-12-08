Odessa residents block city road protesting against five-day power outage — media

KIEV, December 9. /TASS/. Residents of the Luzanovka district of Odessa blocked traffic at a city road on Thursday protesting against lengthy power outages, Ukraine’s Strana news portal reported.

According to the report, the district has remained without electricity supplies for five consecutive days.

Residents are angered by the authorities’ inaction and improper conduct of local electricians.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in the early hours of Thursday that the country’s power grid could not be repaired at the moment. Emergency power outages were reported on Thursday morning in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, as well as in Dnepr and Odessa.