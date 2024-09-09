Aleks-251 amphibious aircraft crashes in Moscow Region — emergency services

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. An Aleks-251 amphibious aircraft has crashed in the Moscow Region near the town of Ruza, the emergency services told TASS.

"According to the clarified data, an Aleks-251 twin engine amphibious aircraft crashed," the source said. Earlier it was reported that the An-2 aircraft had crashed.

"As a result of the incident, two pilots were killed. There was no fire. There were no casualties or damage," the emergency services said.

According to the source, the aircraft was on a training flight. It belonged to the Vatulino aviation club. The plane went down near the Vatulino airfield.