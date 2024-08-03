Fuel tanks catch fire following overnight drone attack on Russia’s southern Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 3. /TASS/. Fuel tanks caught fire following an overnight drone attack on Russia’s southern Rostov Region, Vladimir Savin, head of the Kamensky district administration, said.

"Fuel tanks at Oil Depot No. 7 were damaged and caught fire in an attack involving six unmanned aerial vehicles, which took place at 2:21 a.m. (11:21 p.m. GMT on August 2). Emergency responders are working to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

According to earlier reports, last night, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 36 fixed-wing drones over the Rostov Region, eight over the Kursk Region, nine over the Belgorod Region, 17 over the Oryol Region, two over the Ryazan Region, one over the Voronezh Region, another one over the Sea of Azov and one more over the Krasnodar Region.