Over 27,000 Chinese residents evacuated as typhoon hits northwestern part of country

BEIJING, July 27. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have evacuated about 27,000 residents in the northeastern province of Liaoning due to typhoon Gaemi and the heavy rains it caused, Xinhua reported.

According to the news agency, the heavy rains caused the water level of 40 reservoirs in the region to rise. Their operators have begun to systematically release water. To reduce risks, dam patrols have been stepped up.

Hundreds of chemical and mining companies have suspended operations due to the threat of flooding. Earlier, the Liaoning administration raised the response mode to a medium (third) level.