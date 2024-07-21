Three people hurt in explosion in multi-apartment house in Makeyevka in DPR

DONETSK, July 21. /TASS/. Three people were hurt in an explosion that occurred in a multi-apartment house in the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the city’s administration said.

According to Inna Kisenko, first deputy head of the city’s central district, the explosion occurred on Sunday morning. The explosion damaged the house’s structures and broke windows in neighboring houses. The causes have not yet been identified and a probe is underway.

All residents were evacuated from the house.