NEW DELHI, July 2. /TASS/. More than 100 people died in a stampede during a religious ceremony in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, central India, the local police said.

Most of the 107 stampede victims are women. According to preliminary data, a religious preacher was speaking to his followers in a specially installed tent. When it became too hot and hard to breath inside, people rushed out.

Medics and police are working on site.