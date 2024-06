KEMEROVO, June 6. /TASS/. A collision between two trams in the southwest Siberian city of Kemerovo has resulted in 119 injuries, with 21 people hospitalized, an emergencies official told TASS.

"According to the latest data, 119 people were injured in the tram collision, with 21 of them hospitalized," the official said.

Among the injured, 84 adults and 10 children were released for outpatient treatment, while four more people are still under examination. The incident left one dead.