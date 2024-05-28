Merchant vessel hit by missiles in Red Sea — TV

LONDON, May 28. /TASS/. A merchant vessel suffered damage as a result of a missile attack from the territory of Yemen, Sky News television reported citing Ambrey, a company dealing with maritime security matters.

The incident occurred in the Red Sea, 54 nautical miles southwestward of the city of Hodeidah. The ship transmitted a distress signal after missile shelling. According to Sky News, three missiles were fired against her in total.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said that this refers to the Laax cargo ship under the flag of the Marshall Islands and managed by a Hellenic company. The Laax is now moving to the port of Fujairah in the UAE.