Two passenger train cars catch fire outside Moscow

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Two cars of a passenger train caught fire outside Moscow, according to first responders.

The fire is taking place near the Povarovo-1 station in Solnechnogorsk, said a representative of an agency that deals with emergencies. It was brought under control, and no casualties have been reported.

The Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the fire. According to the agency, the train was heading from Moscow to Tver when it started burning. An investigation is underway.