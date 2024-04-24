All those linked to Crocus terrorist attack must be punished — Putin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. All instigators, sponsors, and organizers of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in a Moscow suburb must be identified and punished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia’s intelligence services and law enforcement agencies are investigating and scrutinizing every detail of this despicable act [the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack], identifying all parties involved, including instigators, sponsors, and orchestrators. None of them should escape just punishment," the president said in an address to participants in the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

The meeting is taking place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25. Delegations from 106 countries headed by Security Council Secretaries, national security advisers and counsellors, ministers and heads of special services have come to Russia to take part in the event. International organizations are also present, they are represented by eight secretaries general and top management. The Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia are participating in such a meeting for the first time.