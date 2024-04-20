Blast rocks military base south of Baghdad — Reuters

LONDON, April 20. /TASS/. A powerful explosion occurred at Kalso military base 50 kilometers south of Baghdad used by Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, it was the result of an air strike. Its sources said that one PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied any involvement. "We are aware of reports claiming that the United States conducted air strikes in Iraq today. Those reports are not true. The United States has not conducted air strikes in Iraq today," it said in a statement on the X social network.