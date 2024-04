KALUGA, April 20. /TASS/. Energy infrastructure has been insignificantly damaged by a drone exploding in the Maloyaroslavets District of the Kaluga Region, regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

"Tonight, in the Maloyaroslavets District, as a result of a drone exploding near an electric substation, energy infrastructure was insignificantly damaged. There are no casualties. The emergency services are on site conducting repairs," he wrote on his Telegram channel.