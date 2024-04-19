Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin killed in special operation zone

DONETSK, April 19. /TASS/. Semyon Eremin, a military correspondent for the Izvestia newspaper, has been killed in the zone of the special military operation, the newspaper reported on its website.

"The circumstances of the incident are being clarified. Eremin’s last report for Izvestia came out two days ago, when the journalist told about how soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces are using the technique for training to fight unmanned aerial vehicles with shotguns," the newspaper said.

Later the Izvestia television channel reported that Eremin has died of wounds suffered from a strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone.

The tragedy occurred near the village of Priyutnoye located on the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region.

The journalist had been working in the area of the special military operation since February 2022. He was awarded the medal "For Merits to the Fatherland" 2nd class.

Earlier, a member of the Russian Civic Chamber, Alexander Malkevich, told TASS that the chamber would request that the war correspondent be awarded the Order of Courage decoration posthumously.