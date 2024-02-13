Roof of burning apartment house in Anapa partially collapses

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The roof of the burning apartment house in Anapa has partially collapsed, with the fire spreading into apartments, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS.

"The roof has partially collapsed, the fire is spreading into apartments on upper floors," the spokesman said.

The fire started in the mansard of an 11-storey residential house in Anapa on Tuesday evening. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, one person was hurt. As many as 440 people, including 112 children, were evacuated.