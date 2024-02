MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Rescuers have evacuated 440 people, including 112 children, from a burning apartment house in Anapa, one person was hurt, the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"As many as 440 people, including 112 children, were evacuated. One person was hurt," it said.

People will be taken to temporary accommodation centers.

More than 100 firefighters and 35 vehicles are extinguishing the fire.