Leaked water at Fukushima NPP shows radioactivity 14 mln times above acceptable levels

TOKYO, February 7. /TASS/. The concentration of radioactive substances in the water that leaked from the Fukushima-1 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) amounts to 22 bln becquerels with 1,500 becquerels being the maximum allowable limit, the Asahi newspaper said.

According to its data, 5.5 tons of water leaked out. The water flowed into the soil from a device used to purify nuclear-contaminated water from cesium and strontium. According to the report, the ocean was not contaminated.

Earlier, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), the nuclear facility’s operating company, reported that a leak had occurred at the plant.