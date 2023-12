Ukrainian forces fire rockets at Genichesk District, at least 15 rockets downs — governor

GENICHESK, December 15. /TASS/. The Genichesk District of the Kherson Region is currently under Ukrainian rocket strike, Governor Vladimir Saldo announced, adding that Russian Air Defense Systems have destroyed at least 15 rockets.

"The Genichesk District is currently under a heavy enemy rocket strike. At least 15 targets have been downed by this point. Dear countrymen fragments and shrapnel fall on the ground, please be careful! Rocket alarm has not been cancelled," he said on his Telegram channel.