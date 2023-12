MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine has fired three extended-range missiles towards the city of Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

The attack occurred at 00:25 Moscow time on Friday (9:25 p.m. GMT).

The type of missiles, their targets or potential damage were not specified.