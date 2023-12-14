Italian citizen arrested for fighting in Donbass sentenced to suspended sentence – lawyer

ROME, December 14. /TASS/. Alessandro Bertolini, arrested for fighting in Donbass, was "sentenced to a suspended sentence of two years in prison," lawyer Massimiliano Luigi Scialla told TASS after the court hearing.

"He was sentenced to a suspended sentence of two years in prison. He is free. If he carries out no crimes in the next 5 years, he will be [completely] free," the lawyer said.

Bertolini was detained in a prison near Milan. According to the Italian media, he was arrested on June 30 in the Malpensa Airport of Milan. He was suspected of fighting in Donbass on the militia side. In 2021, he obtained Russian citizenship via the Donbass republics’ institutions. During the previous court hearing, which took place in November, his spouse rule out Bertolini’s participation in any armed conflict.

Under the Italian legislation, participation in armed conflicts as a mercenary constitutes criminal offense.