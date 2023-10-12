Ukrainian drone shot down in southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, October 13. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down a fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) above the Yakovlevsky district of the Belgorod Region late on Thursday, the region’s governor said on Telegram.

"In the Yakovlevsky district, air defense systems shot down a fixed-wing drone that was approaching a city," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

No casualties have been reported so far, but "first responders are verifying information about consequences on the ground," he added.