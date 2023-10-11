Two people injured in Belgorod region after falling debris from downed drone

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A private residential building in the Belgorod region caught fire after the fall of debris from a drone shot down by an air defense system, there are two victims, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday in his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod region, an air defense system shot down an aircraft-type UAV on approach to the city. As a result of falling debris, a private residential building caught fire. There are two victims: a man and a woman," Gladkov wrote.

The governor also said that ambulance teams are carrying the victims to a city hospital in Belgorod.

"Two more people may be under the rubble. All emergency services are working on the spot," the governor wrote.