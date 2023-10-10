Kiev troops fire 66 munitions towards DPR cities and towns in past 24 hours

DONETSK, October 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 16 times on Tuesday, firing 66 munitions of various types, the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The adversary carried out 19 shelling attacks today [on Tuesday], firing 66 munitions, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and a strike drone," he wrote. "The attacks of Ukrainian armed groups targeted the Kirovsky, Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka and the Yasinovataya district."

A man born in 1945 was wounded in an explosion of a shell dropped by an attack drone in Gorlovka. A man born in 1969 was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shell blast.

Four houses in Donetsk, as well as one power grid facility, were damaged as a result of Ukrainian shelling.