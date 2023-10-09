DPR reports 34 episodes of shelling from Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, October 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 34 times on Monday, wounding a female civilian, the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"A woman born in 1982 received shrapnel wounds when Ukrainian armed units shelled the Kirovsky district in Makeyevka. Four residential houses, two educational and one social institution were damaged in the district. Classes were in progress at school at the time of the shelling. Fortunately, none of the school students or staff were injured. Children were evacuated to a safe place," Pushilin blogged.

"Thirty-four episodes in which Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka were shelled were recorded during the day," Pushilin wrote.

He specified that the Ukrainian forces fired 104 munitions, used HIMARS and Grad multiple rocket launchers, 152 mm and 155 mm tube artillery pieces, including cluster munitions.