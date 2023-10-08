Death toll in western Afghanistan earthquake exceeds 2,000 - agency

NEW YORK, October 8. /TASS/. The death toll in a devastating earthquake and aftershocks in the west of Afghanistan has exceeded 2,000, the Associated Press news agency reported on Sunday citing its source.

According to the agency, "Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesman at the Ministry of Information and Culture, said the death toll from the earthquake in Herat is higher than originally reported. About six villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris."

The AFP news agency reported earlier quoting Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for Taliban (outlawed in Russia), that over 1,000 people were killed in the deadly quake.