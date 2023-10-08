DPR reports 28 Ukrainian shelling attacks on its territory in past day

DONETSK, October 8. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 28 shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, firing 93 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Sunday.

According to the mission, the attacks involved 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and targeted Donetsk, Gorlovka, the Yasinovataya district and the Golmovsky district.

Five houses and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of these attacks. No casualties among civilians have been reported so far.