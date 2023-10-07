Drone shot down near Moscow carried explosives equivalent to 10kg of TNT

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle, shot down by Russian air defenses above the Istra district near Moscow on Saturday evening was carrying explosives equivalent to 10 kg of TNT, the district’s administrative head Tatyana Vitusheva said.

"As part of the investigative effort, carried out in a forest where the drone’s fragments had fallen, a container attached to the drone for transporting explosives was recovered," Vitusheva wrote on Telegram.

In her words, the explosive substance stored in the container was equivalent to 10 kilograms of TNT.

A bomb squad that arrived to the area destroyed the container in a controlled explosion, the official added.