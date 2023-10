BEIRUT, October 5. /TASS/. As many as 80 people were killed in a terrorist attack on a military academy in the Syrian city of Homs, the country’s Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash said.

"The terrorist attack, which took place during a graduation ceremony, killed 80 people, including six children and six women," he told the Al-Ekhbariyah TV channel.

According to the health minister, 240 people suffered injuries.