Ukrainian army conducts some 100 shelling attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military conducted about 100 shelling attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region in the past day, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"Five explosive devices were dropped on the outskirts of the Bogun-Gorodok settlement in the Borisovsky District by a drone, which caused no damage. The Borki settlement came under mortar fire in the Valuiki Urban District, where 23 munitions were fired, causing no casualties or damage. In the Volokonovsky District, 17 munitions were fired at the Tishanka village and another three at the Plotvyanka farming community. No one was hurt, <...> a power line was damaged. The power line has been repaired," he said.

Gladkov also said that air defenses had shot down enemy aerial targets above the city of Belgorod early on Saturday. There were no casualties but rocket fragments damaged the facade of a residential building, a shop and a gas pipeline. The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that air defenses had downed nine Uragan rockets over the Belgorod Region.

"Two artillery shells were fired at the Zhuravlyovka village in the Belgorodsky District, and another 12 at the Naumovka village. An enemy drone was downed over the Ustinka village. No casualties or damage were reported; two private houses suffered damage from air defense operations," the regional governor said.

According to him, three drones were downed over the Novostroyevka-Vtoraya village in the Graivoronsky District; the enemy had dropped an explosive device on cars by one of the drones, damaging two of them.

Gladkov also said that two mortar rounds and seven artillery shells had been fired at the Dorogoshch village, damaging 11 private houses and a school building.

The outskirts of the Smorodino village also came under mortar fire, while another unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down over the Masychevo farming community. "Four artillery shells were fired at the Vyazovoye village in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. No casualties or damage were reported. Six mortar rounds were fired at the Novaya Tavolzhanka village in the Shebekino Urban District, causing no casualties. A grenade was dropped on the Sereda village by a drone," Gladkov added.