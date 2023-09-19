Two drones intercepted above Central Russia’s Oryol Region — ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian air defenses detected and shot down two Ukrainian drones above the Central Russian Oryol Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said that around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Russian air defenses thwarted a drone attack on the territory of Russia, shooting down drones above the Belgorod Region that borders Ukraine and the Oryol Region, located in the southwestern part of Russia’s Central Federal District.

Later, the ministry reported that another drone was destroyed above the Oryol Region at around 10:30 p.m. Moscow time on Tuesday.

Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram that no damage or casualties were reported on the ground. The required security measures are being taken, he added.

In a separate development, the ministry said that one more UAV had been shot down above the Belgorod Region at around 11.45 p.m. Moscow time.