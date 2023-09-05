Russian air defenses shoot down fixed-wing drone above Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attempted to attack facilities in Russia with a fixed-wing drone, but it was shot down by Russian air defenses above the western Russian Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"At around 11:40 p.m. Moscow time on September 5, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by a fixed-wing UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled," the ministry said.

"The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region by air defense units on duty," it said.