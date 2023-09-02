Ukrainian armed forces shell DPR 86 times in 24 hours — DPR mission to JCCC

DONETSK, September 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 86 times over the past day, killing one civilian and wounding nine, the republic’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 86 instances of shelling on the part of Ukraine’s armed forces. They fired 273 rounds of various ordnance," the statement says.

As a result of the shelling, one civilian was killed and nine others were injured. Nine houses and nine infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the republic 47 times.