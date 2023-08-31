Ten DPR civilians injured by Ukrainian strikes — Acting DPR Head Pushilin

DONETSK, August 31. /TASS/. Ten people were injured in Ukrainian shellings of Donetsk and the Volnovakha District of DPR during the day, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin reported Thursday.

"The territory of the republic was shelled with artillery and rockets by Ukrainian forces today, with incendiary and cluster munitions being used. As a result, 10 civilians were injured: 6 in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, 4 - in the Volnovakha district. The victims suffered injuries of various degrees, they are being provided with necessary medical aid," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, six houses in Kievsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk and in Gorlovka were damaged.

Previously, the media reported three people injured in the Ukrainian shelling of a filtration station near DPR’s Volnovakha; a Ukrainian strike at the settlement of Blagoveschenka got one woman injured. Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported that five people were injured by Ukrainian fire.