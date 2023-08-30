Ukraine’s capital Kiev, adjacent areas rocked by series of blasts

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. At least two series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the surrounding Kiev Region on Wednesday morning, the Strana news portal reported.

No details of the incident are known.

At present, an air was in place in all regions of Ukraine, but it was cancelled at around 5:50 a.m. Moscow time.

In the early hours of Wednesday, explosions were also heard in the cities of Krivoy Rog, Odessa and Cherkassy, as well as in the regions of Kirovograd and Cherkassy.