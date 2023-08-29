Novaya Kakhovka mayor labels hit on United Russia office as terrorist attack

GENICHESK, August 30. /TASS/. Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontiev blasted a Ukrainian drone strike on the town’s office of the United Russia party on Wednesday as a terrorist attack and an attempt to disrupt future elections.

"Another terrorist attack, an attempt to disrupt the elections. But I want to say this: No one will disrupt our peaceful life, no one will stop us on the path to achieving the goals we are striving for," he said on Telegram.

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck the party’s office at 8:50 p.m., setting off a fire and destroying office equipment and papers. No casualties were reported. A public discussion of the party's program was scheduled at the office for August 30.