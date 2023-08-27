Crashing drone damaged apartment building in Kursk - governor

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. An apartment building was damaged in the central Russian city of Kursk as a drone slammed into it overnight, said the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit.

"According to preliminary information, a drone crashed into an apartment building on the Karl Marx Street in Kursk overnight. Windows were smashed on some floors. A shockwave also damaged some windows of the engineering department building of Kursk State Agrarian University on the Karl Marx Street. Nothing was set alight and none of the residents were hurt," he said on Telegram.

According to the governor, first responders went to work at the scene. Authorities are now evaluating the damage and will help people to recover any damaged property, he said.