MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, several drones were destroyed in the area of Cape Khersones over the Black Sea, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, several unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over sea in the area of Cape Khersones. Emergency functions have not registered any damage to civilian infrastructure," the governor noted.