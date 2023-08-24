Kakhovka dam destruction aftermath eliminated — acting governor

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the aftermath of the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam has been almost completely eliminated.

"Thanks to the well-coordinated work of absolutely all divisions and agencies - federal and our [regional] ones - the aftermath of this huge disaster has been almost eliminated in just two months, Vladimir Vladimirovich," he said during the meeting with the president.

Saldo underscored that the federal emergency regime that was in effect in the region because of the destruction of the dam has been withdrawn.

"A decision was made yesterday that the state of emergency is ending. We had a federal emergency, now we have a local one. We will keep it in the 15-km zone. Overall, the task is complete," he added.

The acting governor added that the victims of the terror attack receive material aid.

"Over 300 million [rubles] of aid have already been paid," he specified.

Saldo added that the Kakhovka Dam can be rebuilt.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a strike on the Kakhovka Dam, destroying the gates and causing an uncontrollable water discharge. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level rose by 12 meters. The destruction of the dam caused serious damage to the ecology; agricultural fields along River Dnieper were washed away. A total of 57 people died, 175 were hospitalized.

During the meeting, Saldo also noted that the water supply for a number of Kherson Region settlements from Kakhovsky and Northern Crimean canals will last for about eight months.

"There is still water in the main canals - in Kakhovka and Northern Crimean ones - providing water supply for settlements. According to calculations, this water will last for about eight months," Saldo noted, adding that geologists currently survey the region for other sources of water.