Drone hits building under construction in Moscow City financial district, mayor says

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down a drone outside Moscow in the early hours of Wednesday morning, while another drone hit a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

"Air defenses downed a drone in the Mozhaisky District of the Moscow Region, while another unmanned aerial vehicle hit a building under construction in the City," he said.

Response teams have been dispatched to the sites, Sobyanin added.

"According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," the mayor stressed.

An aviation official told TASS earlier that Moscow’s airports had been temporarily closed to flights.

The building under construction in the Moscow City district suffered minor damage, an emergency official told TASS. "Several window openings were knocked out," he said.