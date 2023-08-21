Man and 11-year-old girl injured in Ukrainian shelling of DPR

DONETSK, August 22. /TASS/. An 11-year-old girl and a man were injured on Monday when the Ukrainian troops shelled the settlement of Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Additional information about civilians injured in the republic’s cities was received via emergency communication channels of DPR JCCC as of 10:00 p.m. Moscow time: a girl born in 2012 and a man born in 1983 were injured in the settlement of Staromikhailovka," the mission said.