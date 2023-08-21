Russian radioelectronic warfare systems jam Ukrainian drone west of Moscow

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian radioelectronic warfare systems jammed a Ukrainian drone causing it to crash in the Ruza district west of Moscow on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At around 6:50 a.m. on August 21, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terror attack with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was thwarted. A Ukrainian drone was detected by air defense crews over the Moscow Region and jammed by radioelectronic warfare," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties as the drone crashed near the village of Pokrovskoye in the Ruza district.

Another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act using a fixed-wing UAV against facilities in Moscow and the Moscow Region was foiled on Saturday afternoon. The drone was detected in time by the air defense forces on duty, suppressed by means of electronic warfare and, having gone out of control, crashed in an unpopulated area near Putilkovo in the Krasnogorsk urban district.