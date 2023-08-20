Ukrainians shell DPR 30 times in past day, killing one civilian

DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 30 times in the past 24 hours, leaving one civilian dead and another five injured, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Monday.

"Over the past day, the mission registered 30 cases of shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces," the mission said in a report, adding that the Ukrainians fired 99 shells from cannon and rocket artillery.

The shelling left one dead, while five more civilians sustained injuries of varying severity. Also, 13 houses and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.