Situation after drone attack in Novgorod Region calm - governor

VELIKY NOVGOROD, August 19. /TASS/. The situation after the drone attack in the Novgorod Region is calm and under control, Governor Andrey Nikitin said on his Telegram channel.

"A Kiev regime drone carried out a terror attack at the Soltsy airstrip in the Novgorod Region. No one was injured. The situation in the region is calm and under control, all necessary security measures have been taken. I am certain that the actions of the criminal Kiev regime will not be left without response," Nikitn said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kiev regime carried out a terror attack via a copter-type drone at a military airstrip in the Novgorod Region. The airstrip’s observation crew detected the drone and opened small arms fire at it.

The attack caused fire at a plane parking area, which was promptly eliminated by firefighters. The Defense Ministry underscored that one plane was damaged, but no one was injured in the attack.