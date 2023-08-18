Fragments of downed drone fall near Expocenter, no casualties

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A drone attempting to fly to Moscow was destroyed by Russian missile defenses on Friday, and its fragments fell near the Expocenter exhibition complex, causing no casualties or significant damage, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Earlier today, missile defenses shot down a drone trying to fly to Moscow. Fragments of the unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the premises of Expocenter, causing no significant damage to the building," he wrote. "According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The city’s first responders are working at the scene."

The Expocenter exhibition complex is located near the Moscow International Business Center (MIBC), also known as Moscow-City,.