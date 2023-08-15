One person wounded in infiltration attempt by Ukrainian sabotage group in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. An agricultural company employee has been wounded when a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to infiltrate Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.

"According to the verified reports, as a result of Ukrainian nationalists’ actions, an agricultural company employee was wounded. He was taken to the hospital and is receiving all necessary medical assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian armed forces and the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) border directorate for the Bryansk Region said earlier in the day that they had thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate the Bryansk Region near the village of Kurkovichi. As a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, one farm animal was killed and damage was done to production facilities and a car.