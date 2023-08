MAKHACHKALA, August 15. TASS/. The number of people hospitalized after an explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala has reached 66, with ten of them in serious condition, Deputy Head of the Russian Health Ministry Viktor Fisenko told reporters.

"Now 66 injured people are in medical institutions in Makhachkala, ten of them are in critical condition," Fisenko said.

According to him, 28 ambulance crews are working at the site.