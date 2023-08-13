One more Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. One more Ukrainian drone was shot down over Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"At around 10:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 13, one more Kiev regime’s attempt to stage a terror attack by means of a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle on facilities in Russia’s territory was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, no one was hurt, no damage was reported.