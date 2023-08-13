Three civilians wounded in Kursk Region village as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Three civilians were wounded in the village of Volfino in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine, which came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor Roman Starovoit said on Sunday.

"The village of Volfino in the Glushkovsky district was shelled by Ukraine. Ten shells were reportedly fired. One of them hit a single-family house. <…> Regrettably, three civilians were injured, they were taken to a district hospital with shrapnel wound of medium gravity," he wrote on his Telegram channel.