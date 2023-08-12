Six people, including one child, injured in shelling attacks on DPR in past day

DONETSK, August 12. /TASS/. Six people, including one child, were injured by Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk, Makeyevka and Svetlodarsk over the past day, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) acting head Denis Pushilin said on Saturday.

"Today, peaceful cities and regions of the republic are under intense Ukrainian shelling that involves cluster munitions. As a result, a civilian was killed in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. Six people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in Makeyevka, Petrovsky district of Donetsk and Svetlodarsk," the official wrote on Telegram.

Overall, the adversary fired 127 artillery shells of various types, including cluster munitions. 120mm mortar rounds were also fired.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Kiev troops fired at least 30 cluster munitions at various districts of the DPR in less than just one hour on Saturday evening.